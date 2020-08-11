Editorial

The PAC-12 Cancels The 2020 Football Season

UCLA v Stanford

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
UPDATE: The PAC-12 has released their official statement.

The PAC-12 has canceled the 2020 football season.

According to multiple reports, the conference canceled the entire season Tuesday shortly after the Big 10 did the exact same during the coronavirus pandemic. An official announcement is expected at any moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is absolute insanity, and there’s no other way to spin it. This is madness, and it needs to be stopped!

First, we lost the Big 10 and now we’ve lost the PAC-12. There is no reason to not be playing football right now! This is shameful and weak.

 

At this point, we need the ACC, Big 12 and SEC to hold out at all costs. Those three Power Five conferences can’t give in under any scenario.

Don’t cave like the PAC-12 and Big 10 did today. This country needs football, and we need it badly. There’s still time to save this season!

 

Shame on everyone who played a role in these decisions. It’s a sad day to be a football fan.