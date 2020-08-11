The PAC-12 Cancels The 2020 Football Season

UPDATE: The PAC-12 has released their official statement.

Update on the 2020-21 Pac-12 season below.https://t.co/G6VxDO2VM2 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) August 11, 2020

The PAC-12 has canceled the 2020 football season.

According to multiple reports, the conference canceled the entire season Tuesday shortly after the Big 10 did the exact same during the coronavirus pandemic. An official announcement is expected at any moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pac-12 has canceled fall football season, source told @Stadium. “We’re done,” source said. Official announcement at 4:30 p.m. ET — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2020

Source: The Pac-12 has cancelled the fall football season. The league will attempt to play in spring. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020

BREAKING: Pac-12 is canceling its 2020 fall football season, source tells @SINow. Like the Big Ten, it plans to play in the spring. @Brett_McMurphy first. All eyes now on the next domino, which could bring them all down: the Big 12. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 11, 2020

This is absolute insanity, and there’s no other way to spin it. This is madness, and it needs to be stopped!

First, we lost the Big 10 and now we’ve lost the PAC-12. There is no reason to not be playing football right now! This is shameful and weak.

At this point, we need the ACC, Big 12 and SEC to hold out at all costs. Those three Power Five conferences can’t give in under any scenario.

Don’t cave like the PAC-12 and Big 10 did today. This country needs football, and we need it badly. There’s still time to save this season!

Shame on everyone who played a role in these decisions. It’s a sad day to be a football fan.