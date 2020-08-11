The Big 10 Cancels Football, Will Try To Play In The Spring

The Big 10 has canceled the 2020 football season.

The decision was made Tuesday after nearly two days of speculation and reports flying all over the place. After holding out hope for as long as possible, the B1G pulled the plug because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Seasonhttps://t.co/BCiRSzeAPL — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 11, 2020

I’m absolutely sick to my stomach right now. It looked like we’d managed to beat back the tide of cancellation after word broke Monday that it was a done deal.

Players, coaches and fans all led a battle charge to save the season. It looked like we’d done enough to force the Big 10 to stop.

Apparently we didn’t, because now it’s over. Small college towns will lose money, dreams are forever changed and lives will be different because of this decision.

It’s shameful, sad and downright pathetic. Every Big 10 leader who allowed this to happen should be fired, and Kevin Warren should be fired.

“The college football season has been canceled.” Me: pic.twitter.com/2lCjE5Wu5S — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 9, 2020

There’s no reason to not play football. There’s no reason at all. This is a cowardly move, and it’s that simple. Shame on everyone who let it happen.