Man Shoots 11-Year-Old Daughter Suffering From Terminal Illness Then Kills Himself, Police Say

A Florida man killed himself after shooting his 11-year-old daughter suffering from a terminal illness.

Kenbian Ng allegedly shot his daughter Angela Ng Monday morning around 9 a.m. before turning the gun on himself, according to a report published by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

“It was a devastating terminal illness,” Davie police spokesman Lt. Mark Leone said told the outlet. “She was not going to get any better. … It is such a tragic situation, a terrible situation.”

The father and daughter were found by the mother who was making breakfast when the situation occurred, according to the report.

“It is devastating,” Lt. Leone said of the apparent murder-suicide. “It’s a lose-lose situation.” (RELATED: Texas Military Family Found Dead In Garage In Alleged Murder-Suicide)

Angela had been diagnosed with cancer in her femur and was scheduled to have her leg amputated on Aug. 28, the outlet reported. She was undergoing chemotherapy and had been diagnosed as terminally ill.

Miriam Casanova, a relative of the family, told the outlet she had been wanting to check in on the family, but the last phone call had been hard.

“He couldn’t talk,” she told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He just cried.”

Casanova confirmed Angela had been receiving chemotherapy.