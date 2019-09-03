Jonas Brothers Surprise Cancer Patient Stuck At Hospital Who Couldn’t Make A Concert

The Jonas Brothers surprised a cancer patient who was unable to attend their concert due to her chemotherapy treatment.

Lily Jordan, 16, shared the news that she’d have to miss the Jonas Brothers concert this past Saturday in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to her Instagram story, according to a report published Sunday by CBS News.

“I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemo,” Jordan shared on Instagram. “If y’all wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room number.”

She requested that her followers share her story to their stories to get the word out hoping the Jonas Brothers would see her post. Her hashtag, #LilySeesTheJonasBrothersChallenge2019, went viral. (RELATED: Jonas Brothers Thought Questions About Their Purity Rings Were ‘Incredibly Annoying’)

The Jonas Brothers showed up to the Penn State Children’s Hospital before their concert and surprised Jordan. The hospital shared a video of Jordan meeting the three brothers and Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra.

“We saw your messages, we had to come over,” Joe told Jordan. “It went everywhere, my entire feed was filled,” Kevin added.

The brothers chose a song to dedicate to Jordon, the 2007 hit “S.O.S.”

The video of the brothers meeting Jordan could melt anyone’s heart. Every girl’s childhood dream was to meet the Jonas Brothers, so seeing this happen is just amazing.