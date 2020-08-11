See Pictures From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3, Episode 9 ‘Meaner Than Evil’

Pictures from the new “Yellowstone” episode “Meaner than Evil” have been released.

The ninth episode of season three will air Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and millions of fans around the country are pumped. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Outstanding In The New Episode ‘I Killed A Man Today’)

We only have two episodes left, and there are still so many questions we need answered! While the photos from “Meaner than Evil” don’t provide a ton of clues, it’s clear from them that trouble is brewing.

That much is obvious. Take a look at them below.

I’m so incredibly excited for this upcoming Sunday night. There were so many wild parts of episode eight.

Walker is back, Monica helped kill a man preying on Native American women, John is coming to terms with his financial situation and Cobly and Teeter were savagely attacked by Wade Morrow. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

We’re on the brink, and it’s time for all hell to truly break loose. If there’s one thing we know about the Duttons, they don’t take too kindly to being attacked.

One of my biggest questions left is where does Roarke go from here? It seems like him and his people have the Duttons back into a corner, but we all know John isn’t going down without a major fight.

Tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network for “Meaner than Evil.” It should be a great time!