Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren Says Nebraska Can’t Play Football Outside Of The Conference

Nebraska’s dreams of playing football in the fall might officially be over.

Following the Big 10 canceling the 2020 college football season because of coronavirus, there’s been some serious talk about the Cornhuskers potentially playing outside of the conference. However, it sounds like there’s no chance that it happens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Univ. of Nebraska joint statement: “We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.” — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 11, 2020

Kevin Warren was asked by Yahoo Sports about whether or not Nebraska can play games in the fall, and he told the publication, “No, not and be a member of the Big Ten Conference.”

Judging from Warren’s words, Scott Frost and company are officially done dreaming of playing football in the fall.

While I’m certainly no fan of Nebraska, I certainly don’t support communities, campuses and businesses falling apart because of the lack of football.

The Cornhuskers should explore any and all avenues to play football in the fall. They have to do whatever it takes to survive.

Might they fail at the end of the day? Sure, but they have to take a shot. Nebraska simply doesn’t have any other choice.

Without football, these B1G communities are toast. I totally support Nebraska trying to stop that from happening.

Do whatever is necessary. While I hate the Cornhuskers, I’m with them on this one.