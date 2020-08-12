The 2020 Masters Will Be Held With No Fans Due To Coronavirus

After postponing the Masters in April due to the coronavirus, Augusta National Golf Club announced the tournament will happen without fans.

Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club Fred Ridley announced the tournament will take place in November of 2020, according to a tweet shared Wednesday by the tournament’s Twitter account. Despite rescheduling the tournament, fans will not be allowed to attend due to the coronavirus.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced today that the 2020 Masters Tournament will take place November 9-15 without patrons or guests on the grounds. Full details and FAQs at https://t.co/rSr9YUhCX2 pic.twitter.com/dw3An5T2hq — The Masters (@TheMasters) August 12, 2020

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” Ridley said in a statement shared on the Masters’ website. “As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.” (RELATED: The Masters Will Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears)

“Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts,” he added. “Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome.”

Honestly, if the sports get to happen then I don’t really care if the fans are in attendance or not. I’d rather have a Masters tournament than not have one at all. It’d be a PR nightmare if they rescheduled the Masters and then brought in fans and people ended up with coronavirus. So, I understand the decision.

At least we still get to watch one of the greatest golf tournaments of all time from afar.