The Masters Will Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

The Masters has become the latest major sporting event to be postponed over the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley announced Friday morning that Golf’s most prestigious annual event will not take place as scheduled. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Wins 15th Major At The Masters)

“Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances,” Ridley said in a statement.

Statement from Chairman Ridley: “Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals.” Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020

Our prayers continue to go out to everybody being impacted by this terrible virus. This was the right call, but it just adds to the increasing devastation for sports fans, who are experiencing our worst week ever.

While The Masters won’t take place as scheduled this year, it’s a great time to relive last year’s Masters, which provided us one of the greatest moments in sports history.