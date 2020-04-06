The Masters Announces New Date Following Coronavirus Delay

The Masters will take place in November after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Golf’s most prestigious annual event was supposed to take place this week, but the coronavirus pandemic has shut nearly everything down. The event will instead take place between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15 at Augusta National Golf Course. (RELATED: Tiger Woods Wins 15th Major At The Masters)

“We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game,” Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement.

This is obviously great news for sports fans everywhere. I don’t watch a lot of golf, but I’m always sure to tune into the Masters, as it’s one of the greatest sporting events of the year every year. It’s also a reminder as we hunker down to get through this pandemic that sports will eventually return, and when they do it will be incredible.

Last year’s Masters was perhaps the most anticipated every with Tiger Woods in contention. This year’s will be even more anticipated as we appreciate the wonder and beauty of sports that many of us had previously taken for granted.