Epic Games Sues Apple For Allegedly Violating Antitrust Laws

A game developer has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Apple after the popular game Fortnite was removed from the App Store Thursday.

Epic Games filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California to seek injunctive relief to “allow fair competition” in mobile app distribution, according to The Verge.

Alleging Apple’s grip over the iOS market is “unreasonable and unlawful,” Epic Games launched a spear at Apple’s gatekept iOS App Store market today with a new lawsuit. The company seeks to force more access to apps and payment processing options on iOS. https://t.co/Grvt248RGI — WIRED (@WIRED) August 13, 2020

“Epic brings this suit to end Apple’s unfair and anti-competitive actions that Apple undertakes to unlawfully maintain its monopoly in two distinct, multibillion dollar markets: (i) the iOS App Distribution Market, and (ii) the iOS In-App Payment Processing Market (each as defined below),” the lawsuit complaint said, per the outlet. (RELATED: Martin Scorsese Signs Content Deal With Apple)

Fortnite was reportedly removed from Apple’s App Store after Epic Games implemented its own payment processing system inside the app. The implementation reportedly violated Apple’s guidelines for the App Store.

“Epic is not seeking monetary compensation from this Court for the injuries it has suffered,” the lawsuit claimed, according to The Verge. “Nor is Epic seeking favorable treatment for itself, a single company. Instead, Epic is seeking injunctive relief to allow fair competition in these two key markets that directly affect hundreds of millions of consumers and tens of thousands, if not more, of third-party app developers.”