Miami Dolphins Players To Wear Patch On Uniform Honoring Legendary Coach Don Shula

Miami Dolphins players will honor legendary coach Don Shula during the 2020 season with a patch on their jersey that reads, “Shula 347.”

"‪Miami Dolphins will wear this jersey patch during the 2020 season to commemorate legendary football coach Don Shula," ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter captioned his post on Instagram on Thursday, along with a snap of the patch.

"The patch features Shula's name and '347' to signify his all-time career wins, the most in NFL history," the post added of the Miami coach, who died earlier this year. He was 90.

“The Greatest of All Time,” the Dolphins captioned one of their posts on social media about the addition to this year’s uniform. “This season, we will wear a jersey patch to honor the life and legacy of Coach Don Shula.”

“Don Shula’s lasting impact on the Miami Dolphins, NFL and South Florida community is immeasurable,” team owner Stephen Ross said in a press release, per ProFootball Talk.

“We are proud to continue honoring his historic life and legacy with a patch that is emblematic of his success on the football field as the winningest coach in our league’s history,” he added.