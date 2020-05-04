Legendary Miami Dolphins Coach Don Shula Dies At Age 90

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, passed away Monday at the age of 90.

Shula spent over three decades coaching for the Baltimore Colts and the Miami Dolphins, and is best known for his more than quarter century of work with the latter. The Dolphins announced Shula’s passing on social media Monday. (RELATED: Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Says Tua Tagovailoa’s Virtual Pro Day ‘Was Important’)

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years,” the organization said in a statement. “He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene.”

Shula is survived by his wife Mary Anne, and his five children, including his son Mike, who starred at quarterback for Alabama in the 1980s and led the Crimson Tide as head coach from 2003-2006. Mike Shula now serves as the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos.

Don Shula won more football games than any head coach in NFL history with 328, and also won two Super Bowl titles with the Dolphins. Shula’s 1972 Dolphins team went 17-0 and remain the only team in the Super Bowl era to finish a season and playoffs undefeated.

Shula was one of the greatest coaches in NFL history and his passing is a loss for the league. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Shula family during this time.