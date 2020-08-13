Fans Boo Major League Soccer Team For Kneeling During The National Anthem

Dallas FC players received boos from fans during Wednesday night’s opening game against Nashville SC for kneeling during the national anthem.

Both Dallas FC and Nashville SC players all took a knee at the start of the game, according to The Guardian.

“You can’t even have support from your own fans in your own stadium.” — FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon There was a smattering of boos when players from FC Dallas and Nashville SC collectively took a knee during the national anthem on Wednesday. https://t.co/KyTPVuiltQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 13, 2020

Dallas defender Reggie Cannon claimed the boos were “disgraceful.”

“You can’t even have support from your own fans in your own stadium. It’s baffling to me,” Cannon said. “As a team we try to give the best possible product on the field and these last six months have been absolute hell for us. Absolute hell.” (RELATED: Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Defends Kneeling During The National Anthem)

“You got fans booing you for people taking a stand for what they believe in,” he added. “Millions of other people support this cause and we discussed with every other team and the league what we’re going to do and we’ve got fans booing us in our own stadium. How disgraceful is that? Honestly, for lack of a better word, it pissed me off.”

The Dallas vs. Nashville game was the first game of the regular season. Fans were allowed to attend. 5,000 fans were allowed to attend, but only 2,912 attended, according to The Guardian.