Confucius Institutes Have Been Rapidly Dissolving — Here Are The Dozens Still Left On American Campuses

Confucius Institutes have faced increasing scrutiny by lawmakers over the years, with accusations of the Chinese government exerting its soft power and enforcing a culture of self-censorship within chapters at campuses across the country.

The Trump administration announced its plan to designate the Confucius Institutes U.S. Center (CIUS) as a foreign mission Thursday, in order to counter growing influence from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The designation comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, and requires the CIUS in Washington to declare its personnel and property in America along with the curriculum used in its classrooms. Such a policy hopes to allow U.S. officials more transparency into the government-sponsored organization’s operations and does not require the existing chapters to close. (RELATED: Trump Administration Designates Confucius Institute As Foreign Mission In Response To Chinese Communist Party Influence)

US explains designation as “foreign mission” will not force #China-funded Confucius Institutes to close. Rather, will require more info filing to @StateDept about staff, recruiting, funding so US schools w/ CI’s on campus can make “more informed” choices. https://t.co/nzuXdaO4Hz pic.twitter.com/Enc9kVP26m — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) August 13, 2020

The CIUS is funded by the Confucius Institute Headquarters (Hanban) based in Beijing, which is tied to the Chinese Ministry of Education. Its directors are either members of the CCP, or have close ties to the party.

While the Confucius Institute claims to offer funding for language study and education on Chinese culture, they have also propagated China’s views on contentious topics such as Tibet and Taiwan. The Justice Department has also focused its efforts on rooting out Beijing’s influence through researchers and professors. Over the last year, several university employees were charged with recruiting talent for China and lying about their ties with the Chinese Communist Party while accepting upwards of millions in grants from federally funded U.S. programs.

Necessary step to removing CCP influence on American campuses. Confucius Institutes condition their partnerships with silencing of critics of China’s vast human rights abuses and authoritarian regime while serving as a platform for the CCPs propaganda. https://t.co/YkqCLlhAUr — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) August 14, 2020

Confucius Institutes operate on both college campuses and in school districts across the country, although more than 50 chapters have closed, many of them recently following the crackdown on Chinese influence within the U.S.

For example, in April 2020, there were 86 Confucius Institutes in the U.S., according to a National Association of Scholars roundup, when two years prior, there were 103. While many did not explain their reason for closing, some have attributed the shuttering of their campus’ institute to increased scrutiny by the U.S. government. Several institutes announced their plans to shut down in the spring and summer of 2020.

The Daily Caller reached out to every Confucius Institute in the U.S. listed by the National Association of Scholars as of April 2020. Many of the chapters listed in April have since dissolved. As of August 14, there are approximately 68 Confucius Institutes in the U.S., and 52 have closed since opening.

This list will be updated with closures. Many Confucius Institutes that closed may still have a university website that has not been updated with termination dates.

Troy University Started in 2007



Alabama A&M University Started in 2014



University of Central Arkansas Started in 2008



University of California, Los Angeles Started in 2010



San Diego Global Knowledge University (Transferred in June 2019 from San Diego State University) Started in 2019



Stanford University Started in 2013



University of California, Santa Barbara (Start date N/A)



Community College of Denver Started in 2007



Colorado State University Started in 2012



Central Connecticut State University Started in 2013



George Washington University Started in 2013



Broward County Public Schools (Start date N/A)



Emory University Started in 2008



Kennesaw State University Started in 2009



Wesleyan College Started in 2012



Georgia State University Started in 2010



Northwest Nazarene University (Start date N/A)



Chicago Public Schools Started in 2005



Valparaiso University Started in 2007



Kansas State University Started in 2014



Simpson County Schools Started in 2019 The director of the Confucius Institute of Western Kentucky explained that the institute at K-12 schools in Kentucky do not “listen or operate under the direction of Hanban/CI headquarters” and it “operates free and open from any Chinese oversight or guidance in any way.” Furthermore, the Confucius Institute Center in Washington, D.C. does not impact this region’s budget or operations in any way.



University of Kentucky Started in 2010



Xavier University of Louisiana Started in 2012. University spokesperson told the Daily Caller that the most recent foreign-missions designation decision is being reviewed, and that the University has no further comment.



Tufts University Started in 2014 “We’re following the news closely, look forward to learning details of the requirements, as more information becomes available, and will then evaluate what this means for the Confucius Institute at Tufts University,” a Tufts spokesperson told the Daily Caller.



University of Southern Maine Start date N/A



Michigan State University Started in 2006



Wayne State University Started in 2007



Western Michigan University Started in 2009



St. Cloud State University Started in 2013



University of Missouri Expected to close August 2020, started in 2011



Webster University Started in 2007



University of North Carolina, Charlotte Started in 2007



University of Nebraska, Lincoln Started in 2007



University of New Hampshire Start date N/A



New Jersey City University Started in 2015



Clark County School District Start date N/A



Pace University Started in 2009



Medgar Evers College Started in 2019



Alfred University Started in 2009



Stony Brook University Started in 2010



State University of New York-Albany Started in 2013



State College of Optometry, State University of New York Started in 2010



State University of New York Global Center Started in 2010



Columbia University Started in 2013



State University of New York at Buffalo Started in 2010

Binghamton University Started in 2009



Baruch University Started in 2017



China Institute Started in 2005



University of Akron Started in 2008



Cleveland State University Started in 2008



University of Toledo Started in 2009



East Central Ohio Educational Service Center Start date N/A



Portland State University Started in 2007



Temple University Started in 2014



Bryant University Started in 2007



University of South Carolina Started in 2008



Presbyterian College Started in 2009



Texas Southern University Started in 2013



University of Texas at San Antonio Started in 2010



Houston Independent School District Start date N/A



University of Utah Started in 2010



Southern Utah University Started in 2015



Davis School District Start date N/A



College of William & Mary Started in 2012



Old Dominion University Started in 2013



University of Washington/ Seattle Public Schools Started in 2010



University of Wisconsin, Platteville Started in 2007



West Virginia University Started in 2014



Here is a list of the Confucius Institute’s chapters that have closed or plan to close, followed by the reason for closing, partially collected from the National Association of Scholars and updated to account for the most recent closings or planned closings as of August 14, 2020.