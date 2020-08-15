‘You Earned This Endorsement’: New York City Police Union Backs Trump

The New York City police union endorsed President Donald Trump’s reelection on Friday in what is believed to be the organization’s first presidential endorsement in its history.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is the largest police union in the United States. Its president, Patrick Lynch, told Trump during the official announcement that the president had “earned this endorsement and that Lynch was “proud to give it.”

Lynch reminded the crowd that "there's an election that we're in the midst of — so I'm here to say this … I am 36 years in this job, 21 as the president of this fine organization, I cannot remember when we've ever endorsed for the office of president of the United States until now: that's how important this is."

“We need your strong voice across the country to say, ‘We have the support of law enforcement across this country,’” Lynch said.

The union president has been highly critical of local and state government and recently said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have "given the street back to the criminal" while blasting the decision by de Blasio and the city council to cut $1 billion from the NYPD.

Trump tweeted his gratitude early Saturday, saying, “Thank you to the great Pat Lynch & the @NYCPBA. I will never let you down!