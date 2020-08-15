‘Very Strange’: Trump Slams Biden And Harris For Nixing Questions — And Reporters For Letting Them

President Donald Trump called out his presumptive opponent Saturday, criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden for refusing to take questions at a Friday event.

“Very strange. Sleepy Joe never takes questions,” Trump tweeted. “Also, his reporters have zero drive. Why can’t my reporters behave like that? Something is going on!”

Very strange. Sleepy Joe never takes questions. Also, his reporters have zero drive. Why can’t my reporters behave like that? Something is going on! https://t.co/SQAq0KVUqw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

Just a few days after it was officially announced that Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris would serve as Biden’s running mate, the two had appeared together — for the second time in two days — to sign the papers that would get them on the November ballots as the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket. And for the second day in a row, the campaign rushed reporters from the room before they could ask questions. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Makes Misleading Attack On Trump By Comparing Coronavirus To Ebola)

For second day in a row, Biden staffers shoo away reporters immediately following a media event pic.twitter.com/f7v0g3FTCY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2020

President Trump was not the only one to notice that Biden was not giving reporters the chance to ask questions. CNN’s Brianna Keilar mentioned it on the air, saying, “We keep pressing the Biden campaign. There needs to be more questions from reporters, we know that.”

WATCH: As soon as reporters got a chance to ask Joe Biden a question, his handlers swiftly moved to protect Biden and kick them out. Even CNN noticed: “We keep pressing the Biden campaign. There needs to be more questions from reporters.” What are they so afraid of? pic.twitter.com/q62PgbYc8Q — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2020

Prior to being ushered from the room, one reporter was able to get one question out.

A reporter did manage to sneak in a (very tepid) question before they were ordered out pic.twitter.com/8eWVW5MDhs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2020

The reporter asked Harris what she made of the attacks against her since being named as the vice presidential pick.

Harris responded but did not answer the question, instead saying, “I’m signing this because I am in this race to win, with that guy right there, and we’re gonna get it done.”