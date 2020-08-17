Oklahoma Sooners Have 9 Football Players With Coronavirus

The Oklahoma Sooners have multiple cases of coronavirus on the football team.

The Sooners had been doing an outstanding job of making sure the team was staying safe from the virus, but that’s all over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following players being given a break from practice, Riley announced that nine players returned with the virus from “community based infections,” according to Yahoo Sports.

As @NicoleAuerbach has pointed out, Lincoln Riley never said they have traced the 9 new positive cases to players that went home. He did say all 9 were community based infections & 75% of the team stayed in Norman. pic.twitter.com/MarxwTsOES — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) August 15, 2020

This is the problem with players being allowed to just roam around, and it’s the same argument I’ve made for why we need to play football.

Players are without a doubt safest when they’re with their program, under constant supervision. It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Aug 12, 2020 at 10:26am PDT

When players are with their teams on campus, then coaches and staff can monitor them around the clock. The moment you send them home or give them a break to do whatever they want, that’s when you put everyone at risk.

College students like to party and college football players love women. These are the facts of the situation. You know what exposes you to coronavirus?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma Football (@ou_football) on Aug 15, 2020 at 6:06pm PDT

Women and parties. Football players need to be kept on lockdown if we want this season to happen. It’s truly that simple.