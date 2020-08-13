Oklahoma Sooners Expect 25% Capacity At Home Football Games During 2020 Season

The Oklahoma Sooners think they’ll have 25% capacity at home football games in 2020.

According to a release from the program, the Sooners believe roughly 25% of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will have fans in it during the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m loving the fact that we’re still pretending like fans will be at football games in 2020. It’s like pretending the woman who hasn’t talked to you in three months is still interested.

Hey, tell yourself one more time and I’m sure it’ll become true! That’s more or less the mentality we’re dealing with right now.

I love the fact that the Big 12 is pushing forward with football. That’s great and should be commended. We need teams playing football, and the Big 12 is doing everything they can to get the job done.

However, I still think it’s delusional to think you’re going to have 25% of a stadium full in the fall. It’s just not realistic. Let’s just hope the games go off without a hitch.

Finally, it’s truly amazing to see the optics of a Big 12 team preparing to host thousands of fans at the same time the Big 10 completely shut down. It’s hard to square those two realities and be content with the outcome.