REPORT: 550 People Might Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus By 1 Stripper In Canada

A ton of people in Canada might have been exposed to coronavirus by a single stripper.

According to Lauren Pelley, 550 people might have been exposed to the virus in early August from a stripper at the Brass Rail strip club in Toronto. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Inbox: Roughly 550 individuals may have been exposed to a worker with #COVID19 at the Brass Rail strip club on the nights of August 4, 5, 7 and 8. — Lauren Pelley (@LaurenPelley) August 14, 2020

Well, this situation more or less sums up 2020 perfectly. We have one single stripper who reportedly might have exposed 550 people to the virus. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

It’s really not funny, but you’re lying to yourself if you’re not chuckling right now. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I would have loved to have been in the room when they figured out this stripper had coronavirus, and then had to figure out how many people they had contact with. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Once we lose the strip clubs to coronavirus, then the war is truly over. If we can’t have our strippers, then why are we even fighting this war? (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I’m honestly shocked this is the first time we’ve seen something like this. Given how long the war against coronavirus has been going on for, I would have expected more situations like this a lot sooner.

Either way, hopefully the good people of Canada can put a lid on this stripper situation before it happens again.

H/T: Barstool Sports