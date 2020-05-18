‘Mask On, Clothes Off’: Strip Club Reopens With Coronavirus Party

A strip club in Cheyenne, Wyoming, hosted a reopening party Friday where all strippers were required to wear masks.

It’s like any other night at this rural strip club, with one notable exception: While the dancers are all wearing barely-there outfits, every one of them is wearing a mask. https://t.co/zrnNqO8dtJ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 17, 2020

Wyoming allowed sit-down restaurants and bars to open last Friday because of the small number of coronavirus cases in the state. The strip club The Den is licensed as a sit-down restaurant and bar.

“I’m a little nervous because the virus is still out there, but I’m glad to be able to go to work, because a lot of people can’t yet,” said dancer Doris Craig to USA Today, “The stimulus money was nice, but that’s going to run out, and I don’t like to feel like I’m dependent on the government.” (RELATED: Suspect Arrested For Stealing From Store While Wearing Watermelon On His Head)

All patrons were wearing masks and hand sanitizer was present throughout the club, according to USA Today. The club employs 25 dancers, most of which can earn over a thousand dollars on a good night. “That was the hardest part about being shut: worrying about the girls,” said owner Kim Chavez, “It was heartbreaking because you know every girl’s story.”

The dancers also said that they tried to go online during the shutdown as well, but experienced difficulties. “You’re competing with millions of other girls,” said president of the International Entertainment Adult Union Elizabeth Thomas, “And it’s harder to do – you have to talk, text and be a pretzel.”