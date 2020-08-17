Romney Squashes Speculation He’s The Mystery Pro-Biden Republican Speaking At DNC Convention

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney will not be speaking at the Democratic National Convention, despite rumors that he could be the mystery man defending 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden at the event.

The rumors started after former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich said Sunday on CNN that a prominent congressman will be endorsing Biden at the DNC, implying that it would be a Republican. The Daily Caller contacted offices of politicians whose names were being floated around as the mystery Republican in Congress who would be endorsing Biden, and immediately heard back from a Romney spokesperson who responded to the question by saying: “No.”

Kasich will be speaking Monday on behalf of Biden during the Democratic National Convention. Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama will also be speaking Monday night. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna Says He’ll Vote Against Democratic Party Platform Because It Doesn’t Include ‘Medicare For All’)