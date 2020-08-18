‘Blue Lives Ain’t Sh*t’: Minnesota State House Candidate Participated In BLM Protest In Front Of The Minneapolis Police Federation President’s House

A candidate attending a Black Lives Matter protest yelled profanities at people displaying a pro-police yard sign in Hugo, Minnesota, on Saturday, video shows.

At the protest outside of the Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll’s home, John Thompson yelled profanities at a group of neighboring women standing in their driveway, video shows. Thompson is running to represent the 67th district in the Minnesota state House of Representatives.

“Come on over here with your ‘Blue Lives Matter’ sign. Blue live ain’t shit, and if people in Hugo don’t support black people, fuck Hugo,” Thompson said while wearing a “Bob Kroll Must Go” shirt, video shows.

WATCH:

Thompson issued an apology addressing his actions towards the women via Facebook on Monday. (RELATED: Georgia Police Chief Who Was Investigated For Saying He Didn’t Support Black Lives Matter Resigns)

“I want to make a positive difference, and my comments on Saturday were not helpful. Inflammatory rhetoric is not how I want to address the important issues we’re facing, and I apologize,” Thompson said on Facebook Monday. “I’m not apologizing for my passion to fight injustice.”

Protesters destroyed piñata lookalikes of Kroll and WCCO reporter Liz Collin, who lives with Kroll, a CBS affiliate reported.

