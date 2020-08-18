Michigan Wolverines Have 0 Cases Of Coronavirus After Latest Round Of Testing

The Michigan Wolverines don’t have a single case of coronavirus after the latest round of testing.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Wolverines tested 250 players from August 7 through August 14, and not a single test came back positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan State conducted 250 COVID tests of student-athletes, coaches & staff from Aug. 7-14 w/zero positive tests — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 17, 2020

Below is a live look at Kevin Warren after seeing these test results from Michigan.

What an absolute joke. With every single passing day, the Big 10 looks dumber and dumber for canceling football.

We were all told that it wasn’t safe to play because of coronavirus. That’s what coaches, players and fans were told.

We had no choice but to cancel! Yet, Michigan is completely clean of coronavirus. How do those things add up at all?

It doesn’t make sense at all. It’s almost like the Big 10 has no idea what the hell they’re doing and they’re just making things up as they go.

I hope like hell more and more Big 10 teams test completely clean from coronavirus. Nothing would make me happier.

Anything we can do to stick it to Kevin Warren is a win for America. Props to Michigan for dominating the virus. It’s too bad they won’t get to play on the field.