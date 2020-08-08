Michigan Wolverines Have 6 More Cases Of Coronavirus

The Michigan Wolverines have more cases of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, Michigan has six more cases after 435 tests since the start of August. The Wolverines have had a total of 35 positive tests. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan overall to date has tested 1,440 student-athletes, coaches & staff for COVID w/35 positive tests. From Aug. 1-7, there were 6 positive tests from 435 student-athletes, coaches & staff tested — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 7, 2020

Naturally, the biggest question fans are going to have is whether or not they should be worried about six more cases heading into the football season.

The answer is no. There’s no reason for fans to panic over Michigan having six more cases of coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

The Wolverines have done a nice job of handling coronavirus and have seemingly done a better job than a lot of other programs.

As long as the football team doesn’t get hit hard, then there’s no reason to panic. As I always say, keep the sick players isolated and away from the rest of the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Jul 24, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Once they’re healthy, then they can return. There’s no need to be nervous or to panic. Michigan will be just fine.