NCAA Will Decide Whether Or Not College Basketball Starts On Time By ‘Mid-September’

The NCAA will decide on the fate of college basketball in September.

As we continue to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, people have wondered what the future holds for college basketball.

The NCAA released a statement Monday and told fans, “By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic.”

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt’s statement on preparation for 2020-21 basketball season: https://t.co/6gFVbufDfH pic.twitter.com/mTrKFyC9S6 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 17, 2020

If college basketball gets delayed or canceled, you’re going to see fans rioting in the street. That much I can guarantee you.

So far in 2020, we’ve lost March Madness and many different college football games. At this point, college basketball is one of the few things we have left to look forward to.

Given the fact that we didn’t get March Madness last season, the last thing fans want is to have to see our season get destroyed again.

I think I speak for most college basketball fans when I say a short delay would be fine. We might complain, but we’d stomach it.

However, if college basketball gets hammered by coronavirus like some football conferences have, then you’re going to see people lose their damn minds. That much I can promise you.

Let’s hope that the NCAA gets a plan put together and this doesn’t become an issue. The last thing we need is for college basketball to also get screwed up again.