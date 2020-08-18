Police Identify Suspect In Attack On Portland Pick-Up Truck Driver

Portland Police are looking for a man who is suspected to be involved in a Sunday attack that left a Portland truck driver unconscious, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Marquise Love, 25, is wanted for attacking a man who was driving a white pick-up truck, according to a Portland Police Bureau statement. The driver was taken out of his truck and beaten to the ground on Sunday after a group of men chased his truck into a tree and a building afterward, video footage of the incident showed, according to The New York Post.

The group allegedly hit and tackled a woman who was with the man, according to the Post.

After the group of alleged attackers moved on to watch another fight, one man went back and kicked the driver in the face that rendered him unconscious, the Post reported. The man’s head also cracked on the pavement, according to the Post.

The victim was released from the hospital, which is contrary to some social media reports that the victim was not getting any better or that he “succumbed to the injuries,” the Portland police statement said. (Related: ‘I Was Trying To Get Out Of The Way’: Portland Protesters Attacked A Man And Woman After Truck Crashed)

Update: PPB Identifies Suspect in High-Profile Assault, Efforts to Locate Suspect Underway (Photo) https://t.co/BPDNv50ifp pic.twitter.com/g5JfsNefBb — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 18, 2020



“The Portland Police Bureau is taking this assault and other incidents of violence extremely seriously,” Portland police Chief Chuck Lovell said in the statement.

“Our Detectives continue to investigate this assault as well as other acts of violence directed toward protestors, but we need more than just videos from social media. In order to hold individuals responsible for criminal acts, we need the public to provide information and refrain from tampering with evidence,” Lovell said.

Investigators are also looking for a transgender female, who had items stolen where the incident started to happen, according to the police statement. The woman has not been identified and investigators on the case have reason to believe the driver was trying to assist her in finding her things, according to an earlier statement from the police.

Police spokesman Officer Derek Carmon told the Daily Caller News Foundation that “We have no additional information at this time.”

Monday marked the 79th day of protests and unrest in Portland, according to the Daily Caller. The Oregon State Police announced on Aug. 13 they are withdrawing officers from the city as the protests continue.

State police were sent to Portland after Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal with President Donald Trump to take federal troops out of the city, Reuters reported.

