UNC Will Still Play Football After Classes Go Online

The UNC Tar Heels still intend on playing football in the fall.

The University of North Carolina announced Monday that classes were going online for the fall semester during the coronavirus pandemic, and that obviously had some people concerned about the fate of football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that situation has already been solved. The Tar Heels announced Monday night that they “are still expecting to play this fall.”

This is a great call by the Tar Heels, and it might honestly be the best case scenario. As I’ve said many times, the greatest threat to college football is a packed college campus.

Players need to be kept away from the general student population at all costs. They’re not going to get coronavirus on the field.

They’re going to get it at parties and from spending time with women. Whatever is necessary to stop that from happening must be done.

Classes going online is the perfect solution. Students will likely leave the campus area, and football players will remain behind to take classes online and train.

We must do whatever is necessary to save college football, and this should actually help. Keep the players safe, keep them rolling on the practice field and let’s watch Sam Howell and the Tar Heels play in the fall!