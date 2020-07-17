Mack Brown Says America Would Be Much Better Off If The Country Had The ‘Camaraderie’ Found In Sports

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown dropped an epic line Thursday about what Americans can learn from sports.

Obviously, America has been in a rough place over the past few months. We’ve been battling coronavirus, and there’s been a lot of civil unrest. Things aren’t going well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brown reminded people that there’s something special we can learn from sports. He told Paul Finebaum, “In our dressing room there’s so much diversity. If our country and our world had the same camaraderie that athletic teams have, we wouldn’t be having all these issues.”

I’ve argued this exact same point many times before. I said it repeatedly during the protests and riots in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

On any great team, the only thing that matters is the common goal. The common goal is winning every play, winning every game, winning the day and then winning the title.

I’ve never once been at a tailgate and been asked about politics. Not once in 28 years of life. All we talk about is how we’re going to win the game.

I’ve also worked in college athletics at the Division One level. I’ve been in a locker room with the children of millionaires and young men who came from literally nothing.

None of it matters on the court or field. All that matters is whether or not the guys wearing your uniform have your back or not.

Trust me, the block you grew up on doesn’t matter when a guy across the line of scrimmage is trying to take your head off.

It’s time America remembers we’re all on the same team and start acting accordingly. Every single coach in the country should be echoing Brown’s thoughts because they’re 100% true.

We’d be much better off as a nation if we acted a little bit more like a football locker room.