Kris Jenner Ends Up Selling Hidden Hills Mansion In $15M All-Cash Deal

Reality TV star Kris Jenner sold her California mansion in an off-market deal for an absurd amount of money.

Jenner sold the home for $15 million in an all-cash deal, according to an article published Tuesday by Variety. Property records obtained by the outlet show that the deal closed last week, even though the property was never officially listed.

The youngest daughter of the CEO of Coty, Inc., Katharina Harf, reportedly bought the home from Jenner. Coty, Inc. is the beauty company that bought a 51% stake in Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line Kylie Cosmetics. Peter Harf’s company paid $600 million in cash in the deal, according to Variety. (RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Appears Completely Grossed Out After Kris Jenner Talks About Her Sex Life)

Jenner first bought the home three years ago, and daughter Kim Kardashian lives across the street. She originally bought the home for under $10 million and had it renovated by designers Tommy and Kathy Clements and Waldo Fernandez. The home was featured in Architectural Digest last year.

Jenner owns a handful of other properties including a getaway worth $12 million in La Quinta, a few multimillion-dollar condos in Calabasas and the famous home she once shared with her ex Caitlyn Jenner in Hidden Hills. The Hidden Hills mansion is now occupied by her son Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream.