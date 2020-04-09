Khloé Kardashian Appears Completely Grossed Out After Kris Jenner Talks About Her Sex Life

Reality star Khloé Kardashian is not comfortable knowing about her mother Kris Jenner’s sex life.

Kardashian is visibly uncomfortable in a new “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” clip shared Thursday.

“Do I have lipstick all over my face?” Jenner asks while at lunch with daughters Kardasian and Kendall Jenner.

“No, why?” Kardashian responded.

“Oh, we were just having a little makeout session in the car,” Kris admitted. “Is that too much? Is my shirt on right?” (RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says She Might ‘Never Date Again’ And Isn’t ‘Even Thinking About It’)

Kris even claimed she “can’t stop thinking about sex.”

The clip jumped to a straight to camera of Kardashian talking about the moment.

“I love our dynamic with our mom and I would not change it for the world, but does my mom overshare?” Kardashian said. “I mean, she’s talking about her lipstick being smeared, her mojo, just some things…zip it.”

Later in the clip, Kris said she does feel guilty about her active sex life.

“Women go through different stages in life and I’m going through one of those stages where I cannot get enough of my boyfriend,” Kris said. “And it’s a little unfair that I’m dating and having the time of my life and Khloé’s not.”

I get where Kris is coming from, but I can’t blame Kardashian for being uncomfortable. Talking about your parents’ sex life is not something I think anybody would want to do. That’s something you reserve for friends only.