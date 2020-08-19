REPORT: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Had Daughter Lie To Guidance Counselor About Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly had their daughter Olivia Jade lie to the high school guidance counselor.

Loughlin and Giannulli have also been accused of confronting the guidance counselor, court documents claimed, according to an article published Wednesday by Fox News.

Yikes… Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli told daughter, #YouTube vlogger Olivia Jade, to hide #collegeadmissionsscandal from her high school counselor. https://t.co/OZ6HUPeREK — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) August 19, 2020

The documents claimed that the family had a discussion with Olivia Jade in January of 2018 about keeping the admissions scheme a secret from the high school guidance counselor, the outlet reported.

“Yes…. But it might be a flag for the weasel to meddle,” Loughlin reportedly responded when Olivia Jade asked if she could list the University of Southern California as her top school, according to the court documents.

When Olivia Jade was flagged as a rowing recruit by the university, the counselor reportedly got in touch with USC to clarify. (RELATED: REPORT: Lori Loughlin, Family Sell Mansion For $10M Under Asking Price Amid College Admissions Scandal)

The guidance counselor claimed he had “no knowledge of [her] involvement in crew and based on what [he] knew of her video blogging schedule [he] highly doubted she was involved in crew.”

According to the documents, Giannulli “aggressively asked what [the counselor] was telling USC about his daughters and why [the counselor] was trying to ruin or get in the way of their opportunities.”

Giannulli also “bluntly stated that [his younger daughter] was a coxswain,” the documents claimed.

After the confrontation, the counselor emailed Giannulli and said he had confirmed with the university that Olivia Jade was a coxswain, a member of a rowing crew, according to Fox News.

As previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli have decided to plead guilty after being accused of paying college admissions scammer Rick Singer $500,000 to have his two daughters admitted to USC as rowing recruits.

Loughlin will most likely serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, undergo two years of supervised release and must complete 100 hours of community service. Giannulli will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine, undergo two years of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service