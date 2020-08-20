‘All Cops Are Bastards’: BLM Protesters Swarm NYPD Union President Pat Lynch’s House

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside New York City Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President Pat Lynch’s Queens home Wednesday, days after the union endorsed President Donald Trump.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) set up barricades around Lynch’s home while protesters slammed Lynch during the hour long protest, according to videos posted by Angélica M. Acevedo, a reporter at QNS.

NOW: Bayside BLM heading to what they say is “a high ranking racist” who lives in the neighborhood w/ a group of more than 50 ppl. Police have caught up & are now following them w/ three cars & several officers on foot. here bikes are blocking them so the group can continue. pic.twitter.com/mY1amm4rop — Angélica M. Acevedo (@angacevedo15) August 19, 2020

At one point, the crowd shouts “NYPD, suck my d–k” and “all cops are bastards”, according to another video.

Lynch said the protesters were wasting their time, according to the New York Post.

“New York City police officers will protect your right to protest wherever it can be done safely and legally, including in front of my house. But these protesters should realize they are wasting their time. Their campaign of harassment and intimidation might have the politicians running scared, but it will have zero impact on the PBA.”

“It also isn’t helping New Yorkers who feel under siege after months of brutal violence on our streets. Our neighborhoods want cops focused on stopping the bloodshed, not wrangling a bunch of protesters who biked in from Manhattan,” Lynch continued.

Lynch’s neighbors said barricades have been set up near Lynch’s home for several weeks, according to NY1. (RELATED: There Were 15 Shootings In 15 Hours In New York City)

Protesters peacefully gathered in Bayside in front of police union president Pat Lynch’s house Wednesday. Lynch has been a vocal opponent against the calls to reform the NYPD. Last week he announced the union’s endorsement of Donald Trump. https://t.co/grudy81yDM pic.twitter.com/LWHwHo67jZ — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 20, 2020

The unidentified neighbors say the protest involved vulgar language, but was a peaceful demonstration, per NY1.

The PBA endorsed Trump on Friday in what is believed to be the organization’s first presidential endorsement in history.

“We need your strong voice across the country to say, ‘We have the support of law enforcement across this country,'” Lynch said.

Lynch has been an outspoken critic of New York City Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, claiming they have “given the street back to the criminal” while blasting the city’s decision to cut $1 billion from the NYPD.