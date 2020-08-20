Comedy Central Cancels ‘Tosh.O’

“Tosh.O” will be over after the upcoming season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit show with Daniel Tosh on Comedy Central has been canceled, and the initial four season renewal is done. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The 12th season is set to start airing September 15, and that’ll be the final run of the comedy classic. THR also reported that ViacomCBS is helping to “shop the series to other outlets.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tosh.0 (@tosh.0) on Aug 20, 2020 at 1:14pm PDT

Damn, the hits just don’t stop coming in 2020. How the hell is Comedy Central going to cancel Daniel Tosh’s hit show?

Did being funny all of a sudden go out of style? Do people not like comedy anymore? This makes no sense because “Tosh.O” is absolutely hilarious.

If we’re not going to let “Tosh.O” air on TV anymore, then what is even the point of having television? We’re talking about one of the most popular shows of the past decade.

We’re talking about Daniel Tosh just shredding the internet like it’s no big deal!

I’m honestly completely shocked right now. Yes, 12 seasons is a hell of a run, but this one still cuts deep. Honestly, how much worse could 2020 get?