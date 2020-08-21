‘Golden State Killer’ Joseph DeAngelo Sentenced To Life In Prison

The infamous “Golden State Killer,” now known as Joseph DeAngelo, was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

DeAngelo will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to 13 murders and 13 sex crime-related charges back in June, according to KCRA 3. The crimes occurred in the 1970s and 1980s.

BREAKING: Ex-cop dubbed California’s Golden State Killer says he’s “truly sorry,” is sentenced to life for 26 rapes, murders. https://t.co/rfiPxG15BB — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2020

DeAngelo was able to avoid the death penalty by confessing to dozens of other sexual assaults.

Investigators were able to identify the former cop as a suspect using DNA tracing.

DeAngelo’s ex-wife, who has stayed silent, released a victim impact statement Thursday, KCRA 3 reported. (RELATED: Victims Of ‘Golden State Killer’ Give Impact Statements During Court Hearing)

“I have lost my ability to trust people,” she said, according to the outlet. “I trusted the defendant when he told me he had to work, or was going pheasant hunting, or going to visit his parents hundreds of miles away. I worked graveyard shifts at Jack in the Box fast food restaurant and at Placer County Juvenile Hall. At times I studied late into the night at my law school.

“When I was not around I trusted he was doing what he told me he was doing,” she added. “Now, without the ability to trust, my relationships with other people are severely impacted. I wish that nothing I say here will detract from any other person’s impact statement.”

DeAngelo would force his victims to bind themselves while at gunpoint, the outlet reported. He would then allegedly put plates on the back of the male victim and claim he would kill them both if he heard them move. DeAngelo would then rape the woman.