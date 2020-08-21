Report: Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham Back At Practice Following Tests On Upper Leg

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham was back at practice on Friday after he reportedly was taken to the hospital to have tests done on his leg.

"Patriots' QB Jarrett Stidham was taken to a local hospital on Thursday for precautionary tests on his upper leg that came back negative, per league sources," ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter captioned his post on Instagram Friday.

"Stidham returned to the team this morning and went through practice Friday, though with a lighter load than usual," he added.

According to a report by the NFL Network, the concern was over an injury to Stidham‘s hip, per Boston.com.

Per source, the injury to Stidham is a hip and it will be several weeks before he’s back to 100%. #Patriots @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL https://t.co/HX4OUF9PbC — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 21, 2020

The report noted that the QB reportedly might not be at 100% for “several weeks.”

The young passer, who is vying for the starting QB spot with newcomer Cam Newton and veteran Brian Hoyer, was seen throwing passes to Julian Edelman during a portion of the practice Friday.