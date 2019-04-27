New England Patriots Draft Quarterback Jarrett Stidham

The New England Patriots drafted former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round Saturday.

Patriots are taking Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 27, 2019

The #Patriots just took a QB: #Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham goes to compete for the backup job — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019

#Patriots picking QB Jarrett Stidham at 133. On the clock again on 134. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 27, 2019

This is an outstanding selection for the Patriots. I might hate the SEC more than anybody else on the planet, but Stidham has a ton of upside.

There was a time earlier in his career at Auburn when many felt he was a day one talent for the NFL draft. He dropped all the way to fourth, but don’t doubt his skills.

He’s got a nice arm, can run all over the place and is capable of making big plays. He was a ton of fun to watch during his college days, despite the fact I hate Auburn and everything they represent.

Now, he’ll get the chance to sit behind Tom Brady and develop over the next couple years. Trust me, Stidham has more than enough talent to be a starter in the NFL. He needs to get more polished along the way, and Brady is the best mentor possible.

It’s crazy the Patriots just snatched one of the best QBs in all of college football in the fourth round. The rich just keep getting richer.

If Stidham learns even a little bit over the next few years from Brady, then there’s a great chance he could step right in as the Patriots new starter down the road.

If you’re a fan of New England, you have to be smiling with this pick.