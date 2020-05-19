Jarrett Stidham Helps Provide 1,000 Lunches During The Coronavirus Pandemic

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham recently pulled off an awesome move for people during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a tweet from the Hockomock Area YMCA, the young NFL quarterback helped provide 1,000 lunches for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can see photos of the former Auburn star handing out lunches below.

The sun & warmth were not the only surprises today. A big thank you to Patriots Quarterback @Jarrett_Stidham and his wife @kennedystidham_ for reaching out to us to help & providing over 1,000 @attleborocfa1 lunches today for children & families in our #community #BeCauseY pic.twitter.com/AMTrZTG9iv — Hockomock Area YMCA (@HockomockYMCA) May 15, 2020

As I’ve said many times at this point, we need as much good news as we can get. We need to be shining a light on people doing great things.

Stidham helping to distribute 1,000 lunches to people in need is the definition of a great move during the crisis.

The young passer is now the starting quarterback of the Patriots and that means he needs to be a visible face. That’s simply what comes with being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

I’d say providing 1,000 meals for people during the crisis is a hell of a strong start for the Patriots new leader.

Props to Stidham for getting involved and doing what he can to help those in need. We could all step up a little bit more and help others.