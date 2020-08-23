Kellyanne Conway Announces Plan To Leave White House

White House Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway announced Sunday that she’s leaving her role in the Trump administration.

Saying that she wanted to spend more time with her family, Conway shared a full statement on Twitter along with the caption, “I’m Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly … God Bless You All.” (RELATED: ‘Fist Bumps And High Fives’: Kellyanne Conway Blasts Pelosi For ‘Embarrassing’ Impeachment Souvenir Pens)

I’m Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly. Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

Conway explained in the statement that her children needed “less drama, more Mama,” and that she would be taking some time to make sure that they got the attention they needed. She also noted that her husband George, often a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, was on the same page as far as this particular decision was concerned.

We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.

George Conway also announced his withdrawal from anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project.

“So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus,” Conway tweeted. “Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately.”

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

Conway was one of the president’s longest-serving aides and was his campaign manager at the end of his 2016 presidential run — she was the first female campaign manager to win a presidential election.