Ronna McDaniel Defends Having Attendees At Convention, Blasts Biden For Saying He May ‘Shut This Country Down Again’

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel defended having live attendees at this week’s GOP convention despite the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

During a Sunday morning appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” McDaniel also contrasted “allowing people to live their lives” with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s recent comments about putting the U.S. into another shutdown if elected.

“You will have, as you said, some in-person activity there in Charlotte,” anchor Margaret Brennan said. “I heard you have something like 300 people gathering there for official business. How are you going to protect them all from COVID? This is a mass gathering.”

“I think it’s really important to understand that the Democrats and Joe Biden just said we’re going to shut this country down again,” McDaniel said. “And that is a really elite view of America right now.”

The RNC chairwoman stressed safety measures such as testing attendees before they arrive and also onsite.

“We are doing the things that are allowing people to live their lives, have a convention, and do it in a healthy and safe way,” she said. “Which most Americans are doing going back to work, as they’re going to the grocery store, as they’re going to hospitals.” (RELATED: Study Finds That Full Lockdowns Did Not Reduce Coronavirus Mortality Rate)

“This is a realistic way of opening up our country and doing it in a healthy and safe way,” McDaniel concluded. “And the Democrats are saying, ‘shut it all down.’ Well, that’s easy for Hollywood celebrities and privileged politicians, but that’s not good for average Americans.”