Chuck Todd Asks Scott Walker How He ‘Evolved From Being Essentially Anti-Trump To Supportive’

NBC anchor Chuck Todd asked former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to explain how he “evolved” from being against President Donald Trump as a presidential candidate in 2015 to supporting him today.

Todd prefaced his question to Walker during a Sunday morning “Meet the Press” panel segment by playing a clip of the former governor and 2016 presidential candidate urging others to also drop out of the race in order to consolidate opposition to Trump’s candidacy.

“Today, I believe that I am being called to lead by helping to clear the field in this race so the deposited, conservative message can rise to the top of the field,” the then-Wisconsin governor said in 2105. “I encourage other Republican presidential candidates to consider doing the same so that the voters can focus a limited number of candidates who can offer a positive, conservative alternative to the current front-runner.”

“How have you evolved from being essentially anti-Trump to supportive of Trump?” Todd asked Walker.

WATCH:

“Five years ago, I didn’t know Donald Trump would actually govern as a conservative,” Walker told Todd before pointing to the president’s record of cutting taxes, being pro-life, regulatory reforms, and putting forth “excellent nominees for the federal judiciary.” (RELATED: Frank Luntz Says Recent Polling Trends Have ‘Definitely’ Been ‘In Donald Trump’s Favor’)

“I look at that and I say you know what, ‘Washington is filled with politicians who say all the right things and don’t get squat done,'” he said. “This president may not always talk and tweet the way I do but in the end he actually gets things done and I think here in the Midwest we want to have people who don’t just talk, but do. I’ll take a doer over a talker any day of the week.”