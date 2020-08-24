Larry King Breaks Silence Following ‘Loss Of Two Of My Children’

Larry King finally broke his silence following the “loss of two” of his children in just the last three weeks.

“It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King [65], and Chaia Kin [51],” the 86-year-old legendary broadcaster shared in a post on Facebook. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Larry King Has Some Surprising Comments About The Morgan Freeman Allegations)

Larry King’s Daughter Chaia and His Son Andy Die Within Weeks of Each Other Chaia King was 51 and Andy King was 65 https://t.co/SQjRgYY9Mz — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) August 22, 2020

“Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed,” he added.

King continued, “Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer. Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child.” (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

The host of “Larry King Live” went on to explain, “My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes.”

According to the report:

Larry, 86, adopted Andy in 1962 after he married his mother, Alene Akins. Larry and Akins had Chaia in 1969.

It all comes following reports on Friday by the outlet that his adopted son, Andy, and son Chaia had passed away recently.