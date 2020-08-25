Miami RedHawks Have 27 Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Miami RedHawks have been absolutely decimated by coronavirus.

Twenty-seven members of the athletic department from “various teams” have tested positive for the virus, according to WLWT. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The 27 individuals and those who might have been in contact with them are quarantining. It’s believed that several of the cases stem from an off-campus party.

The only upside here is that the MAC already canceled football, which means Miami isn’t really risking much.

If you’re not going to play football, you might as well party. It’s not known how many of the 27 are tied to the football program, but it doesn’t matter.

The MAC already destroyed the conference’s fall season.

Having said that, how the hell do 27 members of a single athletic department get coronavirus? That’s just a brutal number, and is one of the worst we’ve seen so far.

Again, it’s probably made worse by the fact athletes just don’t care anymore without games happening, but it’s still a staggering amount of sick people.

Hopefully, the RedHawks can heal up sooner than later and return to training. Somebody is going to have to figure out how this was allowed to happen.