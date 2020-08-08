REPORT: The MAC Cancels The 2020 Football Season

The Mid-American Conference has reportedly canceled their 2020 football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the decision to cancel the 2020 season was “because of player health and safety concerns regarding COVID-19.” The MAC also took huge financial losses when the Big 10 canceled all the league’s non-conference games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The MAC is the first FBS conference to cancel the season during the coronavirus pandemic. No official announcement has been made yet by the conference.

Huge news: Mid-American cancels fall football season because of COVID player health & safety concerns, sources told @Stadium. MAC took a huge financial hit when Power 5’s cut nonconference games & intends to try & play in spring, sources said #RIPMACtion https://t.co/V8F488nrF0 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 8, 2020

This is really bad news. Short of a Power Five conference packing things up and going home, this is as bad as it gets.

The MAC is an incredibly popular conference and people all over the Midwest love the teams in the league.

Now they reportedly won’t play football at all during the coronavirus pandemic. If that’s not an absolute disaster, then I don’t know what is.

For the first time in a couple weeks, I’m actually legitimately nervous right now. If the MAC can fall, then any Group of Five conference can fall.

I can’t overstate how bad this is.

Let’s hope like hell the MAC is the only conference to make this call. If not, the season is in big trouble.