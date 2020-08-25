‘He Wants Riots’: Tucker Carlson Rips Wisconsin Governor, AG For Refusing To Say If Jacob Blake Was Armed

Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul for declining to clarify whether Jacob Blake was armed or attempting to retrieve a weapon when he was shot by police.

Blake was shot in the back seven times during a confrontation with police responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday after fighting with officers and attempting to enter the driver’s side door of a vehicle. Authorities have so far refused to respond to key questions, particularly about whether or not Blake was armed.

The shooting led to a night of violent riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin that the Fox News host argued could have been mitigated or even prevented if everyone knew the facts.

“In the very first hours when decisions are made about how to respond, Democrats assured us that Blake was a completely innocent victim, just as they told us that George Floyd was a completely innocent victim,” Carlson said. “But now we know it was more complicated than that. It usually is.”

“Blake was wanted on a warrant for sex crimes,” the Fox News host continued. “He had a history of violence including domestic violence. Seconds before he was shot, critically, Blake was fighting with police. That’s clear from the rest of the video, video that we didn’t see until after they started burning the city of Kenosha.”

“In the tape police appear to tell Blake to drop the knife,” he said. “Blake had been arrested before for threatening people with a gun, so the police did have a reason to be nervous. Blake refused to surrender. He went straight for his car and reached for something. That’s when the police shot him.”

Carlson called the question of whether Blake had “a gun in the car” the “central question” of the case.

“The authorities won’t tell us the answer to that question, which is interesting,” he said. “Wisconsin’s attorney general refused to say whether Blake was armed, even when he was asked directly. Again, that’s not a small point, it’s the whole point. If Jacob Blake had a gun, officers were right to shoot him, period.” (RELATED: Former Navy SEAL Tells Tucker What To Do If You Find Yourself ‘Surrounded By A Mob’)

“So, we should know that immediately before more buildings are burned, and more 71 -year-olds are beaten unconscious on the street,” Carlson concluded. “But we don’t know the answer tonight. Tony Evers, the left-wing governor of Wisconsin, doesn’t want you to know the answer. He wants you to believe that Blake was shot in the back by a racist cop for the crime of being black. Maybe that’s true, maybe it’s not. Maybe we have a right to know the details. But Evers doesn’t want the details public. He wants riots.”