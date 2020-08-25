Politics

Trump, DHS Acting Secretary Wolf Preside Over Surprise Naturalization Ceremony During RNC

In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a naturalization ceremony for new citizens in a pre-recorded video broadcasted during the virtual convention on August 25, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

President Donald Trump and Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf presided over a naturalization ceremony for 5 new American citizens during Tuesday night’s Republican National Convention.

After Wolf lead the Oath of Allegiance, Trump introduced and exchanged pleasantries with the individuals.

WATCH:

“You followed the rules. You obeyed the laws. You learned your history, embraced our values and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity,” the president stated. “It’s not so easy. You went through a lot, and we appreciate you being here with us today. You have earned the most prized treasure anywhere in the world. It’s called American citizenship.” (RELATED: RNC Abruptly Cancels Tuesday Night Speaker After She Tweeted Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theory Hours Before Her Speech)

“With the rights and freedoms that you each enjoy, there’s no wildest reach because Americans can do anything,” he continued. “As citizens, you are now stewards of the this magnificent nation. A family comprised of every race, religion, color and creed, united by the bonds of love. We are one people sharing one home, saluting one great American flag.”

WATCH:

The event was not originally on the schedule released by the Trump campaign, and critics quickly claimed that though Trump, as president, cannot violate the Hatch Act, Wolf did so by carrying out his official duties for political purposes.