Trump, DHS Acting Secretary Wolf Preside Over Surprise Naturalization Ceremony During RNC

President Donald Trump and Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf presided over a naturalization ceremony for 5 new American citizens during Tuesday night’s Republican National Convention.

After Wolf lead the Oath of Allegiance, Trump introduced and exchanged pleasantries with the individuals.

“You followed the rules. You obeyed the laws. You learned your history, embraced our values and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity,” the president stated. “It’s not so easy. You went through a lot, and we appreciate you being here with us today. You have earned the most prized treasure anywhere in the world. It’s called American citizenship.” (RELATED: RNC Abruptly Cancels Tuesday Night Speaker After She Tweeted Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theory Hours Before Her Speech)

“With the rights and freedoms that you each enjoy, there’s no wildest reach because Americans can do anything,” he continued. “As citizens, you are now stewards of the this magnificent nation. A family comprised of every race, religion, color and creed, united by the bonds of love. We are one people sharing one home, saluting one great American flag.”

The event was not originally on the schedule released by the Trump campaign, and critics quickly claimed that though Trump, as president, cannot violate the Hatch Act, Wolf did so by carrying out his official duties for political purposes.

President Trump may be exempt from the Hatch Act… but acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf is not. — Libby Casey (@libcasey) August 26, 2020

How do you feel about the Hatch Act, which @DHS_Wolf just violated? https://t.co/GozD3RKmBf — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) August 26, 2020

.@DHS_Wolf‘s #RNC2020 role while acting in his official capacity raises Hatch Act violation questions, which have already been raised by @SecPompeo‘s participation while on an official trip https://t.co/DDd6kz0KXl — Michaela Ross (@michaelarossa) August 26, 2020

Worth noting: the President is exempt from the Hatch Act; Acting DHS Secretary Wolf, who presided over the naturalization ceremony in his official capacity in a Government building during a political event, is not. — Sara Cook (@saraecook) August 26, 2020

Folks, this is definitely a violation of the Hatch Act — mixing official duties with politics while on federal grounds. Trump is exempt from the Hatch Act, but Wolf isn’t — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) August 26, 2020

And doesn’t the Hatch Act apply to Chad Wolf? https://t.co/pmmJEzwQVa — Larry Magid (@larrymagid) August 26, 2020

I don’t think Sec. Wolf is exempt from the Hatch Act is he? #RepublicanConvention — Peter Groff (@petercgroff) August 26, 2020