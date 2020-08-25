‘You’re Shameful’: Donna Brazile Scolds Tammy Bruce While Brian Kilmeade Struggles To Maintain Control

Former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile and commentator Tammy Bruce got into a heated exchange Tuesday during a segment with “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade.

What was supposed to be a response to Monday’s events at the kickoff of the Republican National Convention quickly spiraled, as Brazile called Bruce “shameful” and insisted that she had ignored “400 years” and refused to “recognize” her existence. (RELATED: ‘Go To Hell’: Donna Brazile Snaps At GOP Chairwoman On Live TV)

Bruce was first to respond to Monday’s RNC speeches, saying that she had seen a stark contrast to the previous week’s Democratic National Convention and making her argument as to why the convention should not simply be dismissed as four days spent “preaching to the choir.”

“The incredibly moving stories ranging from Tim Scott to Nikki Haley showing that we can deal with violence, racial violence in a way that we come together, no Democrat has spoken out against the nature of what’s happening in Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, Baltimore, New York, Chicago, Americans have a choice and the fact is that the Republicans are showing a — an expanse of what the American sensibility is and what the American future is,” Bruce explained.

“You know, Brian, this is why the choir — it sounds like I will never be an American in your world because after 400 years my family cannot walk out of this house without fearing violence!” Brazile cut in, accusing Bruce of patronizing her and ignoring the “pains of people who are hurting. You ignore the pains of people who just want —”

“Hold on one second,” Kilmeade tried to turn the conversation around. “Donna, let her answer you.”

Bruce shrugged then as Brazile kept talking over Kilmeade. “She doesn’t want an answer,” she said.

“Donna, hold on,” Kilmeade said again, putting the question to Bruce: “Did you ignore 400 years?”

“Yes, she did, Brian,” Brazile replied without giving Bruce a chance to answer the question.

“I asked, Tammy, Donna,” Kilmeade said again. “Donna, you have to let her finish … You’ve spoken most of the time.”

“You do not recognize my existence, Tammy,” Brazile protested, calling Bruce “shameful.”

Kilmeade finally broke in and explained that he had brought both Bruce and Brazile on to discuss Monday evening’s RNC speeches and perhaps preview what they thought might be coming in the next three days of the convention.

“I don’t know how it got off the rails. Nobody is shameful,” Kilmeade wrapped the segment, shaking his head and adding, “All right, that’s not going well. Not too sure if anybody benefited from that.”