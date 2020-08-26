ESPN Releases Awesome Video Celebrating The Return Of College Football

ESPN has released an awesome video celebrating the return of college football in America.

Set to the Juice WRLD song “Come & Go,” the video shines a light one the return of America’s great sport, which starts next weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. College football fans are going to love it.

Next week … college football returns ???? pic.twitter.com/Vf1l1enGWu — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 26, 2020

Despite the best efforts of all the losers out there and Cowardly Kevin, college football is going to happen in America in 2020.

Coronavirus and all the wimps threw everything they had at us to try to cancel the season, and they succeeded with the Big 10 and PAC-12.

However, the sport as a whole is pushing forward. Why? Because in this country, we play football. It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Aug 24, 2020 at 4:20pm PDT

When September rolls around, we play football in America. Coronavirus gave us its best shot, and the games are still going to happen.

Damn, I sure feel good saying that. The first FBS game of the season is barely a week away when UAB plays Central Arkansas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAB Football (@uab_fb) on Aug 20, 2020 at 8:07am PDT

It’s crazy to think football is almost here. While it’ll be a weird season, I still couldn’t be more excited! Buckle up, folks! We’re in for a wild time. I hope you’re all as excited as me.