‘He’s Elevated Women’: Kellyanne Conway Praises Trump’s Support For Women At The RNC

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, spoke Wednesday night to the Republican National Convention, stressing Trump’s record of elevating women.

“A woman in a leadership role can still seem novel,” Conway said. “Not so for President Trump. For decades he’s elevated women to senior positions in business and in government. He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions and insists that we are on equal footing with the men.”

“President Trump helped me shatter a barrier in the world of politics by empowering me to manage his campaign to its successful conclusion. With the help of millions of Americans, our team defied the critics, the naysayers, the conventional wisdom, and we won. For many of us, women’s empowerment is not a slogan. It comes not from strangers on social media or sanitized language in a corporate handbook. It comes from the everyday heroes who nurture us, who shape us and who believe in us,” Conway said.

“Everyday heroes have a champion in President Trump,” she said as she listed the names of occupations that continued to work over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conway’s speech comes days before Conway is departing the administration and the public eye in order to spend more time with her family. The public feud between Kellyanne Conway and her husband, George Conway, who is a frequent cirtic of Trump, has flared up multiple times over the course of the past year. (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway Announces Plan To Leave White House)

The president has routinely gone after George Conway on Twitter and in the media, going so far as to say George Conway is a “husband from hell!”

Conway’s daughter, Claudia Conway, tweeted, “I‘m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life.”

On the heels of her daughter’s statements on Twitter, Conway released her own statement via the social media platform that announced she was leaving the White House at the end of August and said “our four children are teens and tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

“For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she concluded.