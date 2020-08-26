North Carolina State Says Many Students Will Have To Leave Campus Following Spike In Cases

North Carolina State University announced Wednesday that students living on-campus, unless exempted, must move out due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, according to a statement.

Students are required to sign up for a time to move off campus from Aug. 27 until Sept.6, Chancellor Randy Woodson said, according to the statement. Prorated refunds from lack of dining and residence hall use in the fall semester will be issued to students. (Related: Ohio State Suspended Over 200 Students Over COVID Rules Before Classes Began)

Students are additionally allowed to request exemptions, according to the statement.

“We’re trying to reduce the number of students living in on-campus housing from the current level of 6,200 students,” Assistant Director of University Relations Mick Kylikowski told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Classes started on Aug. 10, but undergraduate classes moved online Monday, Kylikowski told the DCNF and added that the “campus is open; libraries, the student union and dining facilities will remain open” and some graduate classes are currently meeting in-person.

“As of yesterday (Aug. 25), there have been 546 positive cases – 501 students and 45 employees,” Kulikowski told the DCNF.

A message from Chancellor Woodson — NC State Reducing Campus Housing: https://t.co/PknlePJmfH pic.twitter.com/UsodMxn0z1 — NC State University (@NCState) August 26, 2020

“We’re not where we want to be today, but we’re hopeful that by reducing our on-campus population, we can keep our community safe and slow the spread of this relentless virus. The vital work of the university will continue — to educate, to conduct groundbreaking research and to contribute to our world in meaningful ways,” Woodson said, according to the statement.

Colleges and universities across the U.S. have been taking extra measures in order to prevent spreading the coronavirus. After a week of classes, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill went back to online instruction after a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to The Daily Tar Heel.

Colleges have reported more than 20,000 coronavirus cases since late July, according to a New York Times survey.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.