Former Ole Miss Basketball Star Marshall Henderson Joins The Rebels As A Coach

Former Ole Miss basketball star Marshall Henderson is now a coach with the Rebels.

The infamous basketball player is now on the staff of the team he once played for, according to a release from Ole Miss.

I can’t tell you how much I dislike Marshall Henderson. You think former Duke star Grayson Allen was a villain? Henderson was Allen with 1/10 the amount of talent and 100x the ego.

Marshall Henderson, who beat the Badgers in March Madness in 2013, was an absolute clown during his college career.

He was the most unbearable player I’d ever seen at the college level. He made Grayson Allen look like a saint.

The dude never shut the hell up and jacked up shots from all over the court. Marshall Henderson was easily the most hateable player in college basketball during my time in college.

Again, Grayson Allen stole a national title from Wisconsin, and he’s still less hateable than Henderson.

Now, he’ll be molding the minds of young men in Oxford! This should be a content factory for years to come if he sticks around!